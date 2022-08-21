SEBRING — The beautiful Champion for Children Circle Theatre at 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring is going up for sale. The “Circle Theatre,” as the locals call her, will turn 100 years old in 2023. Folks at the Champion for Children Foundation are hoping she celebrates her centennial with new owners.
The Champion for Children Foundation initially restored the theater for positive enrichment in arts for kids. All types of children’s arts and theater classes and all types of performances have graced its stage. In addition, educational programs have taken place at the theater. The venue has seen dances, weddings, comedy shows, family reunions and more. The Family Resource Center is currently located within the theatre and will remain open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Champion for Children Founder and Chairman of the Board Kevin Roberts said they will find a new home for the Family Resource Center in “God’s perfect timing.”
It has also become a popular live music destination in downtown Sebring. Theatre Manager Harry Havery has been bringing in musical talent in for nearly a year. The theatre will go out with a bang with five-time Grammy winner Victor Wooten shows on Oct. 8.
“Not a bad way to go out,” Havery said. “I have loved every minute of working at the theater and with Champion for Children Foundation and the community at large.”
He would like to see someone take up the mantel and see live music continue.
For those interested, tickets for the Victor Wooten show are still available at www.victorwooten.com
The Circle Theatre has a long and rich history starting with its grand opening on July 5, 1923 as a movie theater for silent films. As the decades passed, the building would contain a disco and other entertainment venues. At the end of the 1990s, the theater would lay empty and fall into a state of disrepair.
In 2011, the Champion for Children Foundation bought the foreclosed theatre and “saved it from the ash heap of history,” Roberts said. The restoration wasn’t easy and was a labor of love for three years to turn the place into an elegant theater with its balcony seats, exposed brick wall and copper tin ceilings as well as exterior murals.
Roberts said they restored the theatre without one dime borrowed and only one small grant. The majority of the funds came from the community.
Roberts said one of his favorite memories was the grand opening in 2017, which coincided with the building’s 90th birthday and his own retirement party.
Champion for Children Foundation exists to provide child abuse neglect and prevention programs and early intervention services to families. In a board meeting on Thursday, the members unanimously decided to place the building for sale “in order to best focus on and meet the needs of our local children and families,” a press release stated.
Roberts said there is a season for everything. The board of directors would like the community’s help by getting the word out to any potentially interested parties. They should contact Carrisa Marine, CEO of Champion for Children Foundation, at 863-382-2905.
“There is incredible potential for the historic Circle Theatre to continue to grow in providing live entertainment and community events; it is a wonderful benefit to our downtown and county at large,” Marine said. “ Running an event and entertainment venue, however, is not the goal of the Champion for Children Foundation. Our hearts will be sad to not have the Circle Theatre as a Foundation program; yet this sale will best support ongoing child abuse prevention programs, direct early-intervention services, and needs of our community’s families.”
The board of directors thanked the community for their support in the revitalization of the theater and the wonderful programs it brought. Roberts wanted to personally thank Pat Leidel for all of her efforts with the theater.
“Pat hooked arms with me and really gave of her time, talent and gave sacrificially of her funds to get it to where it is today,” he said.
Marine shared her fondest memories at the Circle Theatre.
“My favorite memories are any time we have youth up on the stage,” she said. “We have so much young talent in this county it is a privilege to showcase on stage.”
Marine expressed here gratitude to the community for their support.
“Thank you for your ongoing support as the Foundation prioritizes the needs of those we are blessed to serve and our community at large,” Marine said. “Thank you for supporting our children, our future. Thank you for investing in child abuse prevention and early-intervention services. And thank you for treasuring the beautiful historic Circle Theatre.”