SEBRING — The beautiful Champion for Children Circle Theatre at 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring is going up for sale. The “Circle Theatre,” as the locals call her, will turn 100 years old in 2023. Folks at the Champion for Children Foundation are hoping she celebrates her centennial with new owners.

The Champion for Children Foundation initially restored the theater for positive enrichment in arts for kids. All types of children’s arts and theater classes and all types of performances have graced its stage. In addition, educational programs have taken place at the theater. The venue has seen dances, weddings, comedy shows, family reunions and more. The Family Resource Center is currently located within the theatre and will remain open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Champion for Children Founder and Chairman of the Board Kevin Roberts said they will find a new home for the Family Resource Center in “God’s perfect timing.”

