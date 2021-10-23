SEBRING — Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring have all received funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, but still need to make final decisions on how to use them.
That’s not to say that municipal officials haven’t made some plans. They just need to have a final vote. In some cases, decisions have been made on part of the money, but not all of it.
House Bill 1319, signed into law on March 11, is designed to provide additional relief to address the continued impact of COVID-19 on the economy, public health, state and local governments, individuals, and businesses, according to www.congress.gov. Unlike the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, these funds include more stringent accounting requirements to validate that all funds spent go to their intended purpose.
Allocations are being sent in two parts — half this year and the second half next year — either directly from the U.S. Treasury or through the state government. Local governments did not have to apply for the funds, but have been asked to formulate and adopt spending plans for those funds.
Melody Sauerhafer, finance director for Avon Park, said the city received $1,838,520 on July 21 this year, and expects the rest of their $3,677,040 allocation in July 2022.
The Avon Park City Council, she said, has discussed putting $895,700 toward a headworks project at the wastewater treatment plant. That would install a screening apparatus to prevent debris — flushed items that don’t break down, often called “tanglers” — from getting into the plant and fouling the equipment while the water is being treated.
“The rest is in discussion,” Sauerhafer said.
The mood right now, she said, is to find anything in the budget that qualifies for ARPA funds and use them for that first.
Phil Williams, town administrator for Lake Placid, said the town has an allocation of $1,241,616. While other jurisdictions in Highlands County and across Florida are dealing directly with the U.S. for these funds, Williams said Lake Placid is receiving its funds from the state, based on its population.
“The state so far has been having the Florida League of Cities administer everything with a few messages sent saying be patient we are working through a lot of data,” Williams said via email.
He also said that ARPA funds’ use must be clearly connected to COVID-19 mitigation.
“Rather than initiating projects in the blind with a hope for reimbursement, we are watching for clear guidance in what the state will expect for supporting documentation,” Williams said.
He said the Lake Placid Town Council has not approved anything at this point, but has already sent out requests for bids on certain projects with the intent of starting as soon as possible to meet spending deadlines. Some potential projects include reimbursements for COVID shot incentives, hazard pay for those at risk of exposure, a bypass lift station to send sewage from Tomoka Heights to the town’s treatment plant and placing a generator at the Government Center. The town agreed at one point to allow medical personnel from nearby AdventHealth Lake Placid to use the Lake Placid Government Center as emergency housing.
Penny Robinson, Sebring’s finance director, said the city also has not yet allocated its funds. Its first “wave” of funds — $1.457,995.50 — arrived July 28, she said. The rest of the $2.9 million will be in the second “wave” about 12 months later.
“We do not have a spending plan in place,” Robinson said, although it’s expected to be on infrastructure.