President Trump and his administration have failed the citizens of Highlands County and the country, by their pitiful response to the COVID virus.
Consider VietNam, after 125 days of being free of the virus, they had one new case verified this (last) week. Highlands had 29 (July 22) cases yesterday alone. Obviously we could learn much from the 18 countries that will send their kids back to school with minimal worries.
Meanwhile, Trump beats the drums for reopening schools come what may, and parents are justifiably worried. Many parents of school-age children would be reluctant to send their kids to school in fear they might come home with the virus and endanger the household. The same can be said for the school personnel.
The Trump administration is the progenitor of the virus debacle (and many others) yet, one can predict that when the vote tallies in Highlands County are counted, that most of the otherwise responsible Republican voters will vote for the villain responsible for their distress. Go figure.
Jack Culkin
Lake Placid