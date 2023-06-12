Florida’s citrus forecast came up by 100,000 boxes of Valencia oranges and 10,000 boxes each of red and white grapefruit.
That said, the overall estimate of 15.75 million 90-pound boxes for the 2022-23 season – revised from last month’s initial reports of 16.1 million – still sits a far cry below the 41.2 million boxes harvested in 2021-22.
The Valencia harvest is estimated to come in at 9.6 million boxes in Florida, up from last month, and non-Valencia would then be 6.15 million.
In grapefruit, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates a total of 1.82 million boxes of grapefruit from Florida this season: 1.57 million of red and 250,000 of white.
As for tangelos and tangerines, Florida is expected to have 490,000 boxes, a drop of 10,000 from last month.
The total orange harvest this year for the nation is estimated at 61.9 million boxes, down from 80.5 million last season and 103 million in 2020-21. Of that, 17.95 million boxes are Valencia and 43.85 million boxes are non-Valencia.
California’s crop is estimated at 8.1 million boxes of Valencia and 37 million of non-Valencia. Texas is estimated to have 350,000 boxes of Valencia and 700,000 of non-Valencia.
In grapefruit, California is estimated to have 4.2 million boxes, while Texas will likely have 2.4 million.
As for tangerines and tangelos, California will have 21 million boxes, for a national total of 21.49 million.