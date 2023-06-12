Florida’s citrus forecast came up by 100,000 boxes of Valencia oranges and 10,000 boxes each of red and white grapefruit.

That said, the overall estimate of 15.75 million 90-pound boxes for the 2022-23 season – revised from last month’s initial reports of 16.1 million – still sits a far cry below the 41.2 million boxes harvested in 2021-22.

