SEBRING — Florida citrus got two helpings of bad news in the last week.
First, growers learned that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has decreased the crop estimate since January by another two million boxes: One million boxes each of Valencia and non-Valencia oranges.
Other estimates have not changed. The USDA still estimates Florida will harvest 1.5 million boxes of grapefruit — 1.32 million red and 180,000 white — and 500,000 boxes of tangerines/tangelos.
Adding to the worry is the news that the lime swallowtail butterfly, an invasive species originally from Asia and a 20-year pest in the Caribbean, has now arrived in the Florida Keys.
The butterfly’s larvae consume citrus foliage, exposing fruit to too much sunlight and taking away the leaves that feed the fruit.
Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, said that while mature trees might be able to withstand the assault of this invasive exotic, the caterpillars could decimate young trees.
This could be a big problem for home garden citrus growers or nurseries, but not large-scale groves, he said.
“It’s not as big of a concern in production agriculture,” Royce said. “Once the tree is large enough, it’s not bad. When the tree is young, they can eat the leaves right off.”
However, local growers have dealt with a similar problem for a long time: The orange dog swallowtail butterfly, with larvae he describes as “ugly” and “nasty,” especially with regard to smell.
“It looks like a large bird dropping,” Royce said.
Those larvae can be easily dispatched by plucking them off the trees and stomping on them, he said, which he advises instead of squishing them between fingers. The smell will stick to your skin for a long time, he said.
“They’re the least of our problems right now,” Royce said.
Growers still have serious issues with low yield, thanks to Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022, Hurricane Irma in 2017 and constantly fighting other pests as well as diseases like citrus greening.
After getting the monthly crop forecast on Feb. 8, the Florida Department of Citrus said the forecast only proves the hardships of Florida citrus growers.
“It’s no secret that Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole left the heart of citrus country with a long road to recovery, but Florida growers have worked to recover from extreme weather before, and this year is no exception,” according to a Department of Citrus statement. “The Florida Department of Citrus is working alongside industry leaders and elected officials to help ensure Florida citrus growers have the assistance necessary while they continue to replant, rebuild, and work toward long-term solutions in the industry’s fight against citrus greening.”
As for the butterfly, Royce said vigilant grove maintenance and pest abatement has kept those numbers down. Should the lime swallowtail arrive in the Heartland, he indicated that the same vigilance would be needed against that pest, too.