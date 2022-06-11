SEBRING — Friday's citrus forecast, the final for the 2021-22 growing season, looks very much like last month's.
Florida gained 500,000 boxes of Valencia oranges over the May number and lost 100,000 boxes of red grapefruit in Friday's crop estimate from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
In total, that makes for 22.5 million 90-pound boxes of Valencias, 18.2 million boxes of non-Valencia oranges — unchanged from April and May — 2.8 million boxes of red grapefruit and 500,000 boxes of white grapefruit, also unchanged from May.
It leaves Florida with an overall orange crop of 40.7 million boxes, up half a million from May, and slightly better than expected.
Of tangerines and tangelos, Florida grew an estimated 750,000 boxes this year, down from the prediction of 800,000 in May, 890,000 in the 2020-21 season and 1.02 million in 2019-20.
California still looks to bring in 51.3 million boxes of oranges this year, with 8.3 million boxes of Valencia and 43 million boxes of non-Valencia. The California total orange count last year, 2020-21, was 49 million boxes, down 5.1 million boxes in 2019-20.
California grapefruit are also holding steady with 4.1 million, as in May, although that number is down from 4.2 million in 2020-21 and 4.7 million in 2019-20. California tangerines and tangelos came in at 21 million boxes this month, as in May, although both are down from 28.8 million boxes in 2020-21 and 22.4 million in 2019-20.
Texas has an estimated 100,000 boxes of Valencia oranges and 250 non-Valencia oranges this month, the same as last month, a total of 350,000 boxes for the year, down from 1.05 million in 2020-21 and 1.34 million in 2019-20.
The USDA estimates Texas will have 2 million boxes of grapefruit this season, down from 2.4 million boxes last season and 4.4 million in 2019-20.
It's a slight decrease all around for a market already rocked by domestic and international supply-chain issues and increased grocery pricing.
Currently, according to the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, orange groves covering just 12% of Highlands County's 1,100 miles, produce up to 13% of all the juice currently consumed in the U.S. and Canada each year.
Florida, according to VisitFlorida.com, still produces 90% of the nation's 245,000 metric tons of orange juice each year. American production follows Brazil, which produces 1.05 million metric tons, according to 2021 figures reported by statista.com.
Florida also supplies more than 70% of the United States' supply of citrus overall — that includes grapefruit, tangerines and tangelos — with major export markets in Canada, Japan, France and the United Kingdom, based on an early 2020 report by VisitFlorida.com.