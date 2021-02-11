SEBRING — Florida growers got some good news Tuesday when they learned the non-Valencia orange crop came up to 22 million boxes.
“In some areas, we’re still seeing pretty good crops,” said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association.
It’s “not a huge number,” he said, and won’t be enough to affect prices, already set for the early fruit, but it was good news.
“It’s always good to have more fruit,” Royce said.
As of Jan. 26, the last time he checked, most groves still had approximately 15% of their early fruit to pick, with most of the concern centering around how much of the fruit is dropping to the ground before the harvest.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s predictions for the rest of Florida citrus remain largely unchanged since January.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service predicted 20 million 90-pound boxes in January, down 2 million from the December forecast. Valencia orange predictions are unchanged at 34 million boxes for the 2020-21 season.
Florida dominates the all-orange market, nationally, but only by a small margin. Florida grows four times as many Valencia oranges than California, but the Golden State grows more than twice as many non-Valencia oranges.
California’s all-orange prediction for this season is 51 million boxes to Florida’s 56 million. Texas still trails at 1.5 million.
The Florida grapefruit crop prediction remains unchanged at 3.9 million boxes for red grapefruit and 700,000 boxes for white. Texas is predicted to have 5 million boxes of grapefruit. California is predicted to grow 4.2 million.
Tangerines and Tangelos, however, which were predicted to be 1.1 million boxes, now are expected to produce 1.05 million, a drop of 50,000 boxes. California holds the lead in that variety, predicted to bring in 23 million boxes.