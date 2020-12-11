SEBRING — The bad news is that Florida’s citrus 2020-21 season forecast numbers have come down slightly for the month of December for both oranges and grapefruit.
The good news is that it hasn’t come down that much and all other citrus variety estimates remain the same from the primary October report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service.
It’s only a prediction, but takes into account the number of producing trees, their overall health and the amount of fruit drop from those trees already this year, which will affect the overall harvest.
Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, said it’s largely due to the continuing problem of citrus greening.
“I think obviously the reason they had a reduction is we have been seeing abnormally high drop rates,” Royce said. “Hopefully, we’re not seeing as big a reduction in Highlands County, [but] we are seeing a lot of drop.”
Citrus greening, a disease that causes fruit to drop off the tree prior to ripening, has decimated the Florida crop for years, taking what had been a 200 million box per year crop down to just a fourth of that volume.
Forecasts for Florida’s orange and grapefruit crops dropped by approximately 2% with Thursday’s USDA report. Oranges now will come in at 56 million boxes, down from 57 million in October — exclusively among the non-Valencia oranges, which went down from 23 million to 22 million boxes.
Citrus harvests are measured in the number of 90-pound boxes of fruit collected. The Valencia harvest prediction remains at 34 million boxes.
The USDA reports that non-Valencia oranges are above average size, and will likely remain so at harvest, which would lead to more boxes. However, fruit drop is also high, and also will likely be high at harvest, too, the USDA reports.
Grapefruit numbers have dropped from 4.5 million to 4.4 million boxes, exclusively among the red grapefruit harvest: Down from 3.8 million to 3.7 million boxes. White grapefruit numbers stayed the same at 700,000 boxes.
As with non-Valencia oranges, the red grapefruit are predicted to be above average size at harvest, but droppage is expected to be high, as well.
Overall, Florida orange production will likely be 17% less than the 2019-20 season, with grapefruit production dropping by 9% since last year.
USDA still predicts 1.1 million boxes for Florida tangerines and tangelos. That hasn’t changed since October.
California, the closest domestic competitor for Florida citrus, will likely have 50.5 million boxes of oranges, 3.8 million boxes of grapefruit, 23 million boxes of tangerines and tangelos and 22 million boxes of lemons by the close of the season, USDA predicts.
Texas, USDA said, should have 1.5 million boxes of oranges and 4.9 million boxes of grapefruit this season.
Arizona is predicted to grow a total of 1.3 million boxes of lemons
USDA will give its next citrus crop forecast on Jan. 12, 2021.