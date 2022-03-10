SEBRING — Florida’s citrus harvest estimate took another hit on Wednesday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture subtracted another 2.3 million boxes.
It’s still over 40 million 90-pound boxes, but not by much. The biggest drop came with the Valencia varieties, which actually lost an estimated 3 million boxes thanks to the late-January freeze and annual consistent factors like citrus greening and canker.
Non-Valencias came up by 700,000, which helped soften the blow. Unfortunately, Florida also lost 200,000 boxes of grapefruit, amounting to 100,000 boxes lost each to red and white grapefruit. Tangerines and tangelos stayed the same at 800,000 boxes.
This came a week after industry officials told the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association (HCCGA) that they were doing and would do everything they can to make sure local growers remain profitable.
Steve Johnson, chair of the Florida Citrus Commission, gave a pep talk where he broke “citrus” into an acronym standing for “courageous, inventive, tried, resilient, unique and strong.” He then told growers they are “OJ Strong,” and advised them toward that way of thinking.
Dr. Scott Angle, University of Florida’s vice president for Agriculture and Natural Resources, who oversees U.F.’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, told growers that the first step is to get good information on how groves are doing and to learn which ones are doing better and why.
After that, Angle said, the data needs to get used to help the growers.
Meanwhile, growers like Pam Fentress of Lake Placid have pointed at public meetings as well as at the HCCGA meeting, that some people like herself represent a four-generation or longer line of citrus growers who may be seeing their last season.
“A lot of us don’t have five years,” Fentress told Angle last week. “We don’t have three years. We don’t have a big budget. We’re not going to survive.”
Meanwhile, HCCGA Executive Director Ray Royce has urged growers to get information on the state of their groves and losses to the January freeze to the Farm Service Agency office in Okeechobee at jenny.hoover@usda.gov.
“Every bit of [data] is helpful to potentially building the case for disaster programming,” Royce wrote in a message to the members.
The Farm Service Agency, called the FSA, is part of the USDA and provides agricultural programs, such as disaster recovery assistance. Another part of the USDA, the National Agricultural Statistics Office, puts together the monthly citrus harvests forecasts.
California and Texas non-Valencia forecasts remain unchanged from February, with 39 million in California and 300,000 in Texas. Valencia forecasts also stayed the same for those states, with 8.6 million boxes in California and 100,000 boxes in Texas. That puts California’s 47.6 million-box harvest above Florida’s by more than 6 million.
California looks to have 3.5 million boxers of grapefruit, and Texas should see 1.6 million boxes. California’s tangerine and tangelo harvest, USDA reports, should stay steady at 21 million boxes.