ZOLFO SPRINGS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture had bad news for citrus growers Wednesday: a harvest forecast just two-thirds of this past season’s tally.
That also did not cover anticipated losses from Hurricane Ian, expected to cut that estimate in half.
Many of the growers who attended Wednesday’s Hurricane Ian Grower Assistance Meeting, held at Putnam Ranch in Zolfo Springs, said they expected to see 50%-60% of their crop lost to Ian.
They said they saw initial damage and fruit drop from wind, but expect to see extended damage to the trees in the coming weeks and months, thanks to flooding that kept roots underwater for three days or more.
Harvest is set to take place in late fall and early spring, and some growers were wondering if they would have any fruit on their trees by then.
Wednesday also marked the first time for many of the growers that California stood to produce more citrus than Florida in the coming year.
The estimate from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service for the 2022-23 growing season predicts Florida will produce 11 million 90-pound boxes of non-Valencia oranges and 17 million boxes of Valencia oranges for a total of 28 million.
This is down from 18.25 million boxes of non-Valencias and 22.8 million boxes of Valencias in 2021-22.
California is predicted to produce 38 million boxes of non-Valencias and 9.1 million boxes of Valencias in 2022-23, up from 31.8 million boxes of non-Valencias and 8.6 million boxes of Valencias this past season.
Texas, which had just 170,000 boxes of non-Valencias and 30,000 boxes of Valencias this past season, also stands to improve with 900,000 boxes of non-Valencias and 250,000 boxes of Valencias in the coming season, for a total of 1.15 million.
Florida’s grapefruit crop may also get cut in half. Not counting losses from Ian, the USDA predicts this past season’s total of 3.33 million boxes will drop to 2 million boxes, with 1.8 million boxes of red grapefruit — down from 2.83 million boxes — and 200,000 boxes of white grapefruit, down from 500,000 boxes.
California stands to produce the same amount of grapefruit as this past season, 4.1 million boxes, while Texas may produce 2 million boxes, up from 1.7 million.
Lastly, Florida’s tangerine, tangelo and mandarin orange crop is expected to drop from 750,000 boxes this year to 700,000 boxes in the coming season.
California still holds the market on specialty citrus, with an estimate of 20 million boxes, up from 17.4 million his past year.