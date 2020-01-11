SEBRING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts the same return for the 2019-20 Florida citrus harvest as last year: 74 million 90-pound boxes of oranges.
The forecast also predicts 5.4 million boxes of grapefruit and 1.05 million boxes of tangerines and tangelos.
The USDA made the announcement at noon Friday via a statewide conference call. The numbers didn’t surprise Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association.
“Nothing’s really changed since the initial estimate,” Royce said, with the caveat that the USDA did add 500,000 boxes of grapefruit to the estimate. “We really are just now getting into the harvest season.”
Royce said it’s been a slow start, thanks to labor issues caused by new policies and procedures at the border and other government offices for H2A guest workers, mostly Hispanic.
As previously reported in the Highlands News-Sun, the workers come to the United States under what’s known as an H2A contract, and harvesting companies employ these workers for about six months, supplying them with housing and transportation.
After the season is over, usually about mid-May, the workers return home to Mexico or other nations.
This time, harvesting got started two to four weeks later, Royce said.
“It started slower with fewer people than normal,” Royce said. “It’s going relatively well. We have adequate crews here now.”
Timing is crucial to the harvest, Royce said. Once growers have sold a crop, the buyer will send in testers during the fall to check the sugar and acid content of the fruit. When they have reached optimal levels, they are ready to be picked, Royce said.
There are federal and state standard for oranges to be used for orange juice, he said.
Royce said local growers sell a little more “packing house fruit” for produce shelves than they used to, but the majority of the crop goes for juice.
Growers prefer to have the fruit picked when it’s at its maximum for “solids,” Royce said, because they are paid by weight and each box of fruit is measured out by weight, not by volume.
In January, as the groves get cooler weather, the fruit gets some “color break,” Royce said, turning yellow and orange. Until then, the fruit is green, so pickers don’t go by the look of the fruit.
Each picker is given a stand of trees to work, and they pick every orange from them, whether orange and soft or green and hard.
“They will pick that tree clean,” Royce said.
They get paid a wage, but also are paid by each tub of oranges they fill.
Juice processing plants’ production schedules tend to act as a regulator on the speed of the harvest, Royce said. Harvesters also look for signs of dropped fruit.
“Once it hits the ground, we can’t use it any more,” Royce said.
The juice plants may blend some early season juice with late season juice, especially now that the cold and flu season prompts many in the nation to stock up and drink up orange juice for vitamin C.
Many of those customers are in the Northeast, he said, where the weather is “darker and grayer” than Florida right now.
“They will want to bring some Florida sunshine into their homes,” Royce said.
Get the juice sold is key, he said. Marketing for juice has been cut back from state funding, including the funds paid to VisitFlorida to have free orange juice and grapefruit juice at every Florida state line welcome station.
Orange juice is a trademark of the state, Royce said, like beaches and Walt Disney World.
Grower associations have had to close that gap.
“We’re using every penny we have to market that juice,” Royce said, adding that he hopes the governor and the Florida Legislature will decide this year to increase their investment in the state’s signature crop.