SEBRING — Florida citrus growers got some good news Thursday about the strength of their industry: The USDA increased the state’s citrus harvest projection by a million boxes since May.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture increase was due to a new total of 30 million 90-pound boxes of Valencia oranges and the 22.7 million-box harvest of non-Valencia holding steady, for a total of 52.7 million.
It’s good news, said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, but that improvement didn’t do much to improve the outlook for an already low-production year compared to the last two.
Royce stopped short of calling it a “good season,” with production 21.8% less than last season, which was already 6.19% down from the previous season.
The 2019-20 growing season produced 67.4 million boxes, with 37.75 million Valencias and 29.65 million non-Valencia oranges. The 2018-19 growing season had 41.45 million Valencias and 30.4 million non-Valencias for a total of 71,85 million oranges.
Florida grapefruit numbers dropped slightly over the last month, losing 100,000 boxes in production to land at 4.1 million, significantly lower than last season’s 4.85 million boxes and even the 4.51 million boxes in 2018-19.
Red grapefruit fared better than white, losing only 20,000 boxes over the last month to land at 3.48 million, while white grapefruit production lost 80,000 boxes to land at 620,000.
Florida’s tangerine and tangelo crop also lost production, 10,000 boxes, to end at 890,000. The Florida specialty fruit crop is dwarfed by California’s production of 23 million boxes.
Both California and Texas held their grapefruit production at 4.2 million and 2.4 million, respectively. While California’s numbers run close to last year’s production, Texas lost 2 million boxes in that variety.
California orange production, at 52 million, matches Florida, producing fewer Valencia oranges (10 million boxes) and more non-Valencias (42 million) boxes). Those numbers run lost to the last two years of production.
Texas trails in orange production, and lost quite a bit in the last two years. With 1 million boxes of non-Valencias and 50,000 boxes of Valencias, they represent a sharp drop from last season’s Valencias (190,000) and non-Valencias (1.15 million). Last year’s harvest had dropped from 2018-19 when Texas harvested 290,000 Valencias and 2.21 million non-Valencias.
This past winter’s severe blizzard is the likely reason for Texas’ lost numbers this year. In Florida, growers continue to struggle against canker, greening and mealybug infestations, as well as against residential and commercial development, foreign imports and hurricane impacts, according to News Service of Florida.
News Service of Florida reported that while seasonal fruit and vegetable dumping from Mexico and South America has caused concern for Florida farmers in recent years, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott urged the Biden administration on Wednesday to reverse a 2020 decision by the USDA to let China export five varieties of citrus fruits to the U.S.
“The USDA’s decision continues to risk an increase in unfair trade competition by Chinese government-subsidized products and could be exposing domestic growers to a host of invasive pests and diseases,” the Florida Republican senators wrote to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
The senators contend the importation will “detrimentally impact American citrus producers,” while both Florida and the federal government “have invested hundreds of millions of dollars” to combat citrus greening, News Service reported.
“Continuing to allow citrus imports from China could further harm Florida’s citrus growers and risks undermining the progress that has been made through these investments,” the senators wrote.
The state’s $101 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes $27.7 million to support the Florida industry, which two decades ago could fill more than 200 million boxes a year, most of which would go into orange juice.
Florida Department of Citrus Executive Director Shannon Shepp focused Thursday on increased state funding for the industry, News Service of Florida reported, with a total of $17 million going to marketing during the fiscal year that starts July 1.
“There is work to do, but I know of no other industry more resilient, hardworking, or better suited for the job than ours,” Shepp said in a statement.
After recent forecasts showed Florida falling behind California in orange production, the new forecast put Florida back as the country’s top orange producer. The forecast for California this season remained at 52 million boxes.