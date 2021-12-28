SEBRING — The Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational makes its official debut today, with a field of 103 golfers signed-up for the Championship flight. The event continues the tradition of the Harder Hall Ladies Invitational, which saw such players as current No. 1 LPGA golfer Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Hall-of-Famer Joanne Carner, Stacy Lewis and “Babe” Didrikson Zaharias and many other players who went on to have professional careers.
With Harder Hall closed, the tournament will be held on a rotating basis among courses that are part of the Citrus Golf Trail, with Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club hosting this year’s tournament over its Deer Run course.
Among those who have signed up for this year’s event are Minji Kang, who placed third in last year’s Harder Hall Women’s Invitational, as well as former Harder Hall champion Ashley Albrecht-Hatton, along with a number of talented golfers, many of whom compete on college teams.
The Championship flight will begin play at 7:10 a.m. with groups teeing off on No. 1 and No. 10 every 10 minutes until 9:10 a.m. At 12:05 p.m. the Forever 49 field will start play.
While cold temperatures have been a factor at tee time some years, it doesn’t look to be a problem this week, with lows near 60 degrees and highs in the 80s, making it excellent weather for people to come watch some excellent golf being played. The tournament will run through Friday.