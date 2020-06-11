SEBRING — From now through September, the Citrus Golf Trail is hosting a social media contest. To participate, simply take a photo or video at one of the Citrus Golf Trail courses, which include Pinecrest Golf Club, River Greens Golf Course, Sebring International Golf Club (formerly Spring Lake), Sebring Municipal Golf Course and Sun ‘n Lakes Golf Club. Then use the #CitrusGolfTrail hashtag in your social media post on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram. Make sure you either check in or tag the golf course in your post. The photo can be recent, or a photo taken in the past.
At the end of each month, the four #CitrusGolfTrail posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the most likes, shares and comments will win a new sleeve of neon orange, Calloway-brand Citrus Golf Trail golf balls, courtesy of Visit Sebring.
Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail, located just 60 miles south of Disney World, is a collection of great golf courses that offers incredible value, great history, fantastic golf, and the friendliest service anywhere. For more information about the Citrus Golf Trail, visit CitrusGolfTrail.com.