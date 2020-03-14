SEBRING — Ned Hancock played a game with members of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association on Thursday night, to demonstrate their target market.
He had everyone stand up and then sit down if they were not the primary shopper in their homes, if they were not 30-60 years old or didn’t have four people living in their households.
That took care of most people in the room, then he gave one more condition.
“I want you to sit down — and I’m really going to be mad if you’re standing up after this,” Hancock said. “I want you to sit down if you have purchased orange juice in the last 30 days.”
That took care of everyone.
“All right. Here’s what I’m trying to say, guys,” said Hancock, who serves with the Florida Department of Citrus, which has seen a drop in advertising budget from $65 million to $9.9 million in 10 years. “This is how precise we’re having to get with this advertising.”
He said the people in the room wouldn’t see these ads because, based on digital trails they leave with their demographics and buying habits, they fit all the categories he mentioned, especially that of buying orange juice on a regular basis.
He joked that everyone’s computer has a “really small person” embedded in it to report back on what people search, browse and purchase online.
Jackie Hopkins, general manager of Edelman Atlanta marketing firm and retail expert, explained it more succinctly: Data gathered from online search and purchase platforms — Google, Facebook, Amazon and Instacart — will be used to target ads to the audience.
She said this is being done through “Edible” a food and beverage specialty agency within Edelman Holdings group.
Marketing has changed, she said, not only through the tools available to advertisers and the way people want to get those ads. People get inundated with messages, she said, and it’s a challenge to break through.
Traditional ads on television don’t work as they once did, she said, mainly because 50% of consumers have shifted from traditional broadcast and cable services to online live-streaming services.
They also shop via smart phones, because they want to get information from it and act on that information, even in conjunction with a “brick and mortar” store.
She said 37 million consumers make up a “lapsed buyer” audience — a three-times bigger audience than Florida Citrus has tried to hit — who have not bought orange juice in the last 90 days. Ads targeting them focus on their “purchase triggers” — the reasons they make purchases — and the data and insights about where they live and shop and how that affects their behavior.
The goal is not awareness, but purchases by the target market, Hopkins said. This means a campaign driven by data on how those people behave, and adjusted for their behavior.
A big focus right now, she said, is promoting orange juice and vitamin C as a way to combat cold and flu season as well as all illness.
The national campaign calls orange juice “the original wellness drink,” with a focus on e-commerce ads placed between live-streamed shows, such as on Amazon Fire, and in shopping platforms like Instacart shopping app, used by Publix, and Walmart’s online shopping and pickup service.
When a customer selects “orange juice” in the app, it will suggest a Florida-produced brand.
“The benefits of Instacart is it’s at the moment of purchase,” Hopkins said.
She said they hoped to see a $700,000 increase in sales over the eight to 12 weeks of putting out ads. They got $1.1 million instead, she said.
Efficiency also has been good, she said: The goal is $1 in sales for every dollar put in, and this has been $3.60.
The same works with Walmart’s online shopping: Selecting orange juice brings up the preferred product.
Last, but not least, the campaign uses influencers: People on social media who the customer trusts. When they promote it, those in their social media circle will listen.
All of this is designed to make sure the target audience buys orange juice.