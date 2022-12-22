SEBRING — With some citrus trees just starting to put out blooms, Florida looks to have its first cold snap of the season.
Citrus growers are being warned to prepare for potentially freezing conditions, or at least very chilly temperatures this weekend through next Monday or Tuesday. Highlands County Citrus Growers Association members got a warning earlier this week from Executive Director Ray Royce.
“It appears at this time that Sunday morning (Christmas Day) could be the coldest period,” Royce said. “The temperatures forecasted are borderline problematic, so please be both attentive and prepared.”
The 2022-23 growing season starts after one of the worst citrus seasons in recent history, if not the entire history of citrus in Florida. It, too, started with a hard freeze, followed by hail in mid-spring and both hurricanes and tropical storms over the summer.
Royce warns growers to make any necessary preparations, to include irrigation checks, fueling pump stations and making sure staff is on call over the next several days, especially given that it is a holiday weekend followed by a week between two major holidays.
Staff and vendor availability may be scarce.
Royce also recommended growers monitor future and real-time weather reports, and suggested the FAWN — Florida Automated Weather Network — at fawn.ifas.ufl.edu
It has not been a year of good news for citrus forecasts. After hearing a low 2022-23 crop harvest estimate in October, growers got worse news in November, and December’s estimate got even worse.
The latest estimate from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, after calculating loss from Hurricane Ian, predicts Florida might only harvest 20 million 90-pound boxes of oranges this coming year.
That includes an estimate of only 13 million boxes of Valencia oranges and just 7 million boxes of non-Valencias, when the USDA in late September estimated that the 2022-23 growing season would have a total of 28 million boxes: 17 million Valencias and 11 million non-Valencias.
The 2021-22 harvest brought in 22.8 million boxes of Valencias and 18.25 million boxes of non-Valencias, for a total of 41.05 million, which was already among the lowest harvests in 70-80 years.
Royce said that the official word predicts growers will see a loss of a third of their crop this year. but some have already told him that they are seeing a two-thirds loss — approximately 66%.