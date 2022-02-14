SEBRING — No one knows yet how badly the freeze at the end of January will affect the 2021-22 citrus harvest.
For some, it’s just another in a long line of challenges the industry has faced for decades, but for others it’s another proverbial straw that may break the back of the citrus industry.
In the last five years, growers have tried to overcome the damage from Hurricane Irma, which blew fruit off the trees, knocked trees over and then killed the remaining tree roots with flooding rains.
They have also spent the last year dealing with a different flood: Mexican and Brazilian imported fruit saturating the market. All this has followed 20 years or more of coaxing good yields from trees with citrus canker, then having to overcome fruit falling off the trees from citrus greening.
“I can grow a good product with canker,” said Jarred Eddy of Central Florida Ag Service Inc., which manages 800 acres of groves in Highlands and Hardee counties. “Greening is devastating.”
Meanwhile, crop forecasts have dropped to their lowest levels since World War II. The U.S. Department of Agriculture dropped this year’s Valencia harvest forecast by 1 million 90-pound boxes this past week for a total orange harvest of 43.5 million boxes, down significantly from 20 years ago.
When the USDA calculates the amount of fruit lost to the freeze, Eddy said, that number may drop to under 40 million boxes by March.
“In 12 years, it’s the worst I’ve seen it,” said Eddy, who also serves on the board for the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association.
Eddy asserts that a lot of growers operate at a loss and don’t get paid enough for their product already, thanks to heavy imports. If they don’t show a loss of 40% or more, crop insurance doesn’t kick in, he said. Florida’s growers may need more federal help, but Eddy doubts they have the political clout to halt imports and hold onto their market share.
Without that, he’s not certain that the industry will recover.
“Growers have been getting out for the last 10 years,” Eddy said
Ray Royce, executive director for the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, said the situation is not that bad. Although all were impacted, he said some growers have been hit harder than others.
“The good thing, the silver lining, is that the plants have opened up,” Royce said, referring to the flush and bloom from a warm winter that may have produced enough green leaves to develop late-season fruit.
Crews are in the groves now, he said, picking damaged fruit before it hits the ground, in hopes of getting the damaged fruit into the processing stream.
That effort got some help on Feb. 2, just a couple of days after the freeze, when Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in 31 counties and giving state officials the authority to relax restrictions on commercial vehicles and facilitate an emergency harvest.
Highlands County was among the 31 counties, which also included DeSoto, Hardee, Hendry, Okeechobee and Polk.
“We’ll see what the longer-range impacts will be,” Royce said. “We won’t know that until months later.”
It’s not the first time the industry saw a major loss from a freeze. A hard freeze in 1985 followed by another in 1989 damaged trees in places like Clermont, then took out groves just as they were recovering.
That pushed the industry south, Royce said, noting that citrus started around St. Augustine, moved south to Ocala and Gainesville, and then migrated south to Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties before heading further south again.
“We are seeing some varieties up in North Florida and Georgia again,” Royce said. “Those trees are more acclimated to cold conditions.”
Meanwhile, Royce said, the state still has a good amount of quality fruit, ensuring that the orange juice market will stay fluid.
“The industry will never completely go away,” Royce said. “It has multiple influences and will take other forms. There are a lot of challenges, and with challenges come opportunities.”