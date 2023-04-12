SEBRING — When you trim the outer edges of a picture to focus on just one part, that’s cropping.
That’s what the U.S. Department of Agriculture did again on Tuesday to its 2022-23 national citrus crop estimate.
Windy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. High near 75F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Rain showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 3:51 am
SEBRING — When you trim the outer edges of a picture to focus on just one part, that’s cropping.
That’s what the U.S. Department of Agriculture did again on Tuesday to its 2022-23 national citrus crop estimate.
However, Florida’s part of the picture, this time, remains unchanged.
The latest report, released Tuesday, states that Florida’s orange growers should expect to amass a total of 16.1 million 90-pound boxes of fruit this year — the same estimate as in March.
Of that, 10 million boxes will be Valencia oranges and 6.1 million will be non-Valencia. It would still be 61% less than last season’s harvest.
To close out the last season, Florida growers harvested a total 40.95 million boxes of oranges — 18.25 million boxes of Valencia fruit and 22.7 million boxes of non-Valencia fruit.
Florida had 3.33 million boxes of grapefruit, 2.83 million of that from red grapefruit and the remaining 500,000 boxes from white grapefruit.
Damage from severe weather events have been blamed for causing the initial extreme drop in this year’s crop estimate, but local growers remain hopeful.
“We look forward to getting some rain in order to help set the crop for next year,” said Ray Royce, executive director for the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. “Hopefully, the citrus trees in our area will bounce back from the damage caused by Hurricane Ian and have a good crop of fruit for next season.”
While facing that same low first estimate for the overall grapefruit harvest this year, Florida did gain a little on the April estimate: Up 100,000 boxes from 1.6 million to 1.7 million.
The gain came from both varieties: 80,000 more boxes of red grapefruit and 20,000 more in white grapefruit.
USDA’s reported citrus losses this month, nationally, are in California and Texas where the orange crop estimates dropped to 45.1 million boxes and 1.05 million boxes, respectively.
The California estimate loss is in non-Valencia fruit with its Valencia harvest staying the same. Texas’ change comes from a drop of 200,000 boxes in non-Valencia fruit and 100,000 boxes of Valencia fruit.
California will also lose 100,000 boxes in its grapefruit harvest for an estimate of 4.2 million boxes. Texas will gain 200,000 boxes for an estimated harvest of 2.4 million boxes.
California also stands to lose some of its tangerine and tangelo harvest — a 1 million-box loss — from the March estimate, for a final harvest of 21 million boxes.
Florida’s tangerine and tangelo harvest estimate remains unchanged at 500,000 boxes, a drop from the 2021-22 harvest of 750,000 boxes and from the 2020-21 harvest of 890,000.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.