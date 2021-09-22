LAKE ALFRED — Proper nutrition for disease damaged citrus trees is critical to extending their productivity. Growers can learn more about recent research into citrus nutrition and strategies for successfully applying nutrients in a grove management plan at Citrus Nutrition Day, Oct. 26 at the University of Florida Citrus Research and Education Center in Lake Alfred.
The half day program begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs through lunch sponsored by Harrell’s Fertilizer.
Presentations include updates on HLB nutrition research and field trials, strategies to improve nutrient uptake efficiency, and what growers need to know about how to follow Best Management Practices (BMPs) and how to use EDIS document SL253 efficiently.
Those interested in attending are asked to pre-register by Oct. 21. The programs will be held at Ben Hill Griffin Jr. Hall at the UF/IFAS Citrus Research and Education, 700 Experiment Station Road in Lake Alfred. For more information, contact Jamie Burrow at jdyates@ufl.edu or 863-956-8648.