SEBRING — Estimates for the 2021-22 citrus harvest have come down again, slightly.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday that analysts predict the Valencia harvest will drop by another 2% to a total of 43.5 million 90-pound boxes, or 1 million less than January’s forecast.
If this is the actual harvest this season, it would be 18% less than the 52.8 million boxes harvested last season and 35.5% less than the 67.4 million boxes harvested in the 2019-20 season.
Fortunately, the non-Valencia forecast for early, mid-season and Navel varieties is unchanged at 17.5 million boxes. Valencia orange predictions went from 27 million to 26 million. The reason for this is that fruit size is below the minimum and is projected to be below the minimum at harvest. Current droppage is above average and projected to be above average at harvest.
For size comparison, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service used a nine-year regression, basing references to “average,” “minimum” and “maximum” on the previous 10 seasons, excluding the 2017-2018 season, which was heavily affected by Hurricane Irma.
Grapefruit numbers are unchanged at 4.1 million boxes: 3.3 million boxes of red grapefruit and 800,000 boxes of white. Tangerines and tangelos also are unchanged from last month at 800,000 boxes. The expected final size for white grapefruit is above average, while red grapefruit final size will be below average. Droppage rates for both white and red grapefruit are expected to be below average.
The forecast for tangerines and tangelos is unchanged from the January forecast and is 800,000 boxes, 10% less than last season’s utilization of 890,000 boxes. This forecast number includes all certified tangerine and tangelo varieties.
Local industry officials and growers have said that they don’t expect to see the results of recent freezes until the March 9 forecast comes out.
For now, Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued Executive Order 22-27 “Emergency Management — Freezing Temperatures, Harm to Agriculture,” declaring a state of emergency for 30 Florida counties, including Highlands, to provide resources for agricultural interests impacted by the freezing temperatures from Jan. 28-30.
This took place after Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried requested he declare a state of emergency and have the Florida Department of Transportation issue an emergency order allowing farmers to move as much product as possible while it was still salvageable.
Also, the FDOT has issued an order suspending and waiving Florida Statutes to allow alternate size and weight restrictions, supplies and hours of service to transport agricultural food commodities, including citrus.
Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has sent leadership staff to Florida’s citrus-growing regions to evaluate damage, and has activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey to assess the impact freezing temperatures have had on the state’s agriculture businesses.
Responses will allow the state to gather data and evaluate resources that impacted businesses may need to recover, and will share the results of the survey with various federal, state and local agencies to provide appropriate relief.
Businesses can complete the survey online at floridadisaster.biz/ BusinessDamage Assessments, or by going to www.FloridaDisaster.biz and selecting “Freezing Weather Event January 2022” from the dropdown menu. Anyone still needing assistance can call 850-815-4925 or email ESF-18@em. myflorida.com.