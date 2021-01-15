SEBRING — Florida’s non-Valencia orange prediction took another hit Tuesday when the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast another drop in production.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service said the state’s non-Valencia orange crop may come out at 20 million 90-pound boxes, down 2 million from the December forecast. Valencia orange predictions are unchanged at 34 million boxes, for a 2020-21 season total of 63.3 million boxes.
Florida dominates the all-orange market, nationally, but only by a small margin. Florida grows well more Valencia oranges than California, but the Golden State grows more non-Valencia oranges.
California’s all-orange prediction for this season is 51 million boxes to Florida’s 54 million. Texas trails at 1.5 million.
Federal agricultural analysts had some good news for Florida grapefruit growers. The Florida red grapefruit crop is expected to come up slightly from December’s 3.7 million boxes to now 3.9 million. White grapefruit numbers remain unchanged at 700,000 boxes.
Texas leads Florida and California in grapefruit. The Lone Star State is expected to have 5 million boxes total for all grapefruit compared to predictions of 4.6 million total for Florida and 4.2 million from California.
Also, predictions for the Florida tangerine and tangelo crop, have stayed the same at 1.1 million boxes, trailing California’s predicted 23 million.
California also dominates domestic lemon production — which does not include Florida — with the USDA’s prediction of 24 million boxes this season, well above Arizona’s 1.9 million.
Monthly predictions take into account the number of producing trees, their overall health and the amount of fruit drop from those trees already this year, which will affect the overall harvest.
Citrus harvests are measured in the number of 90-pound boxes of fruit collected. Florida is in the midst of its early-season harvest right now.
Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, has attributed the monthly erosion of Florida’s citrus production forecast to the continuing problem of citrus greening.
“Well, obviously I am disappointed to see that they think there is that big a decrease in the expected crop,” Royce said Wednesday. “I hear from growers that some are having more drop than others.”
Citrus greening, a disease that causes fruit to drop off the tree prior to ripening, has decimated the Florida crop for years, taking what had been a 200 million box per year crop down to barely above a fourth of that volume.
“As I have said, while we have drop issues in Highlands County, to be sure, the problem is probably worse in other areas,” Royce said. “We’re going to finish up picking earlies in the next three to four weeks. It’s probably best for us to see what the final count is on the early crop, which is the smaller portion [of the harvest].”
As for the grapefruit numbers, there is a small amount of grapefruit in Highlands County, but not enough for Royce to say how well the prediction is affecting local growers.
That variety, as far as Florida is concerned, is grown on the east coast of the state and in South Florida for the fresh fruit market, primarily.
Local citrus growers do grow some for fresh produce, but most of the oranges grown in Highlands go to juice processing plants, primarily for fresh “not from concentrate” blends.
Both Valencia and non-Valencia oranges get utilized in the juice market, Royce said. Valencia has a darker color juice, but generally will get blended with juices from early and late season picking.
Early-season juice is paler, he said, but just as sweet and flavorful.
The USDA will give its next citrus crop forecast on Feb. 9, 2021.