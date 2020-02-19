SEBRING — According to the recent numbers from the USDA citrus forecast, the grapefruit harvest will increase and the orange harvest will drop.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts orange production will drop by 2 million boxes, but even at 72 million boxes, that should be up slightly from last year’s final number.
The final count for the 2018-2019 growing season was 71.6 million 90-pound boxes of oranges, which was a 59% increase from the 2017-2018 season, when the total of 45.05 million boxes showed a 4% increase from 2016-2017 — the lowest production since World War II.
The 2019-2020 forecast predicts 31 million boxes of non-Valencia oranges — including the early, mid-season, and Navel varieties — and 41-million boxes of Valencia oranges.
Both the Valencia and non-Valencia oranges show a decrease of 1 million boxes each, which equals a 2% drop and 3% drop, respectively.
Grapefruit
The USDA forecast for Florida grapefruit production is now 5.9 million boxes, up 9% from the January prediction.
The increase is from approximately 500,000 boxes of red grapefruit. White grapefruit is unchanged at 900,000 boxes.
As a caveat, white and red grapefruit sizes are above average, so the increase is from bulk of fruit as much as if not more than the number of fruit picked.
The 2018-2019 season had just 4.51 million boxes of grapefruit.
Tangerine/Tangelo
January’s forecast for tangerine and tangelo certified varieties has not changed. It’s still 1.05 million boxes, up 6% from last season’s 990 boxes of specialty fruit.
Outside Florida
The California and Texas forecast numbers were carried forward from the previous forecast. California is predicted to produce 4.1 million boxes of citrus this year. Texas’ prediction is 6.2 million boxes.