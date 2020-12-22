SEBRING — For those living or working in the areas that Sebring is in the process of annexing, your garbage, police and fire service will continue uninterrupted.
Highlands County commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with the city this past week to ensure that the county and its agencies will continue to cover law enforcement, fire and garbage service for three mobile home parks and various commercial properties along U.S. 27.
The turnover of services will not take place until Oct. 1, 2021, because the county has already collected the assessments and ad valorem taxes for those services for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Once the next fiscal year starts, the city can start collecting those assessments and providing those services. Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said the department has already hired and assigned three new officers and is interviewing for additional personnel.
The annexation, he said, involves “mostly commercial” property. In addition to mobile home parks at Lakeview Mobile Village on Bayview Street, Highlands Mobile Village across from Sparrow Avenue and Sunny Pines RV and Mobile Home Park, just north of Highlands Mobile Village.
That commercial property includes The Shoppes at Shelby Crossing and the highway-adjacent outparcels at Lakeshore Mall, although not the mall itself, Hart said, based on the police department’s expected new jurisdiction.
At the Board of County Commission meeting last Tuesday, discussion included the fact that the county does not have set arrangements with the city of Sebring, or any of the other two municipalities, to transfer services from one to the other after annexation.
Both Avon Park and Lake Placid have expanded their borders in recent years, along with services provided by them, to also include water and sewer lines.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen told commissioners that, going forward, county administration will have a plan in place to deal with properties being annexed. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said the county is coordinating with the municipal councils on land use, but didn’t have an agreement on fire or garbage services.
Ray Royce, Lake Placid councilman, said the town went through this same issue with the county with the Lake Placid Regional Plan, which helped the town expand north and has led to relocation of the town hall to the north and to plans to relocate the county-run in-town fire service to that same node.
He said that any general plans or interlocal agreements the county devises to deal with annexation transfers of service need to include input from all three municipalities, to make sure all issues and concerns get addressed.
In other meetings, Vosburg and Sutphen have reported that the county is still negotiating to obtain land for the station adjacent to AdventHealth Lake Placid.
Law enforcement, separate from fire or garbage, gets handled either by municipal police departments or the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. While Sebring and Lake Placid have their own police, Avon Park had foregone having its own department eight years ago in favor of contracting with the Sheriff’s Office.
Using the Sheriff’s Office makes the city boundaries moot with regard to jurisdiction, but not with regard to billing. Sheriff Paul Blackman informed the City Council in November it would need to increase its annual payment to his agency by more than $1 million to cover the services provided to the city limits.
He’s given the council a year to accept the offer, which would likely cost significantly less than trying to restart a new department. Council members have not made a final decision on the matter yet.