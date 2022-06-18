SEBRING — Drivers on the western stretch of Lakeview Drive in Sebring may describe it like a “roller coaster.”
That’s how Sebring City Council President Tom Dettman, a resident on the north end of the lake, described it during a public hearing regarding a four-year, $18.7-million project to fix the road first by fixing the drainage.
Craig Fuller and Mark Brewer of Civilsurv, the firm the city hired to study the storm and septic sewers on the west shore of Jackson from U.S. 27 to Scenic Highway, recommend splitting up work on the 2.7-mile stretch of Lakeview Drive into four phases, at approximately $5 million each, to make it more feasible.
According to their presentation, Civilsurv recommends the following schedule of work:
- Phase 1 would redo drainage outfalls at West Boulevard, Pinewood Boulevard, Don Drive, two next to St. Agnes Episcopal Church and one just north of Heartland Endodontics and Don José Mexican Restaurant.
- Phase 2 would redo all but two of a dozen outfalls from Fairmount Lane to St. Agnes Street.
- Phase 3 would redo all but one of seven outfalls from south of Eastview Street to north of Chloe Terrace
- Phase 4 would redo all but one of seven outfalls from north of Chloe Terrace to U.S. 27.
Fuller and Brewer also recommended that the city hold off on doing any work before getting approval for a low or zero-interest loan from the State Revolving Fund. They need that to get reimbursed, Fuller said.
City Councilman Roland Bishop moved that the council accept the report and move forward with the project. The rest of the council agreed.
The Civilsurv report at the last city council meeting repeated initial findings consultants had in January. Those include undersized stormwater culverts — many located where there are no legal easements — flowing into Lake Jackson with little or no treatment. In all, Fuller said, the city needs to rehabilitate 28 storm sewer systems.
“Lake Jackson is an impaired lake,” Fuller said.
Storm drains don’t have settling systems or ponds, but adding those, Fuller said, would catch debris before it hits the lake.
Combining easements for some storm drains, the report states, would drop the number of easements from 23 to 16 or less.
For the sanitary sewers, the report said the pipes are OK, but the manholes are deficient. Two need adjustments to meet roadway elevations, five have bench/invert issues and approximately 26 manholes need linings, Fuller said.
The nearly three-miles of street has dips and humps in the roadway that Fuller attributed to drainage system leakage undermining and swelling the road base. Fix the drainage, he said, and you can fix the Lakeview Drive, which he said has inherent problems from when it was laid out in the 1930s.
During discussions, Dettman pointed out that fixing these drainage lines would help more than Lake Jackson or Lakeview Drive. After Hurricane Irma, drainage culverts backed up, putting water over Sebring Parkway to the north of the lake and U.S. 27 to the west.
Fixing these drains, he said, will help alleviate flooding in areas outside the city.