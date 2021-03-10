Civil rights has new meaning
The Left or Liberals in our country claim that most Americans have “evolved” in our views of laws, morality, history, equality in status, rights and opportunities. Our framers composed a document promising to give us justice, tranquility, general welfare and blessings of liberty. However, there are those who believe our Constitution is a “living document” that “evolves” as times and situations change.
Laws and justice are not equal, even though our framers promised it.
Morality has “evolved.” In the past, the majority believed “In the beginning God: in the image of God, He created him; male and female He created them.” Today many think they can change their sex in a thought and even allow children to make this decision. If a male decides he really is a girl, he has the “right” to play on girls’ sports teams, which obliterates fairness.
The history of our flag was the rallying point and symbol of our pride in the precious freedom we in America once enjoyed. The emblem that stood for the millions of patriotic Americans that shed their blood to protect our freedom. Our blood-bought flag at this time is just a piece of cloth that haters spit on, to throw in our face to show how much they hate America, law and the goodness of the place they call home.
Civil rights now stand for “I can do what I want to do and don’t tell me I can’t. I have the right to free health care and free student tuition and I can even burn the flag if I want to.”
The 1776 Commission emphasized America is basic “patriotic education.” “Teaching students, the magnificent truth about our country. That our children would know they are citizens of the most exceptional nation in the world.” The Biden administration says it is “counterfactual.” While The 1619 Project is blotting out true democracy introducing racism and a “woke” generation. The result of dumbing down teaching the American history in lieu of pointless subjects being taught in our colleges: “a degree in Yeti Hunting or Tree Climbing, Lady Gaga. See for yourself; Google “20 Most Ridiculous College Courses You Won’t Believe.”
Call those in Congress, 202-224-3121, get on their websites. Speak up, stand up! Our America is being sucked down into oblivion. Thank those who have not evolved after they got elected.
Betty Hendsbee
Sebring