WINTER HAVEN — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd addressed the media on Tuesday regarding the arrest of one of his own deputies. It was a briefing that he was “not really excited about” but in the interest of transparency, his office would present the good and bad news.
The purpose of the press conference was to announce the arrest of Deputy Peter Heneen, 29. Heneen will be charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. PCSO public information officers stated the charge is a second degree felony.
According to Judd, Heneen has been a deputy for PCSO for 6.5 years. At the time of the press conference, Heneen was arrested but not booked in yet because he was suspended “pending the termination process” expected to take place on Tuesday night.
On Jan. 6, the day the Capitol was breached, Heneen communicated to an unnamed deputy via a private messenger app.
“He started saying some absolutely, frightening things,” Grady said.
The deputy, worried about Heneen’s mental state, reported the conversation and screen shots to his lieutenant the next day he reported to work. That kicked off the investigation. Despite Heneen’s arrest on Tuesday, Grady said the investigation was still ongoing.
PCSO has 1,000 deputies who “stand in the gap between good and evil” everyday, Grady said. He also called the fellow deputy that turned Heneen in, a hero. The deputy that reported Heneen did so at great peril to himself, Grady pointed out.
The second deputy was also investigated and was totally cooperative.
“I tell my deputies that ‘doing what’s right’s not always easy but it’s always right,’” Judd said.
Judd gave some examples of the hate speech used by Heneen such as killing all the feds and dragging them out into the streets and executing the “tryants” (feds) to make “Washington D.C. streets run red with their blood.” He then went on to say it is “not over” and “any cop or military who stands in the way is the enemy.”
“Let me make one thing abundantly clear, you can’t police the society if you don’t first police yourself,” Grady said. “We always have and we always will and that’s what makes us a professional law enforcement agency.”
Judd said Heneen does not appear to be a part of any organized group. He has a few minor infractions on his service record such as accidents and disobeying a lieutenant. Search warrants were issued for his house, car and computers. He appears to “have spun totally out of control” as a result of what happened at the Capitol.
“Words matter,” Judd said more than once in the conference. He also issued some words to the public that if anyone issues threats, they will be arrested too, no matter who they are, in an effort to keep the community safe.
On Tuesday, Jan. 12, Shannon Badgett, 53, was arrested by the Haines City Police Department. He was charged with communicating a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism, according to the Associated Press. Badgett was to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Badgett was a former police officer, who worked for the Lake Township Police Department in Milbury, Ohio.
The Haines City Police Department said he was posting his frustrations on social media about what he thought of as election fraud. His comments looked like a plan of action: “Well, unless President Trump calls for martial law, guess I’ll be in D.C. Going to be a target rich environment. Pew. Pew. Pew. Pew. Pew. Pew. Pew. Pew.”
Badgett claimed he was building an anti-tank rifle and machine guns without legal authority.
Another threat made reference to Chief Justice John Roberts. Badgett suggested Roberts may be owned by China.
“If I don’t see his resignation, soon. Bad things happen to good people.”
Haines City Police Chief Jim Elensky explained dangers of the threats in the news release.
“Given the high political tensions of late, these threats simply could not be ignored,” he said. “Our detectives acted swiftly to ensure that these posts did not escalate into actions here or anywhere else.”