Civilians do not need assault rifles
A misguided letter writer in the April 14 News-Sun defends assault rifles. Ile distinguishes between people who are “pro-gun” and “anti-gun,” and implies that the latter don’t know what they are talking about. I don’t favor the terms “pro-gun” and “anti-gun,” since I don’t live in a gun-centered universe, I look at the effect guns have on people and the community.
This writer says that “anti-gun” people don’t know what an assault rifle is or what it does and that they possibly fear them because they are usually black. Here is what the Violence Policy Center says about assault rifles. “Assault weapons manufactured for the civilian market, equipped with detachable high-capacity ammunition magazines, are virtually identical to their military counterparts designed for the battlefield.” The only difference is that the trigger must be pulled for each shot.
From 2016 to 2018, 21% of police officers who died in the line of duty were killed by an assault weapon. Same source.
Between 1980 and February of this year, there have been 81 mass shootings where the shooter used a large capacity ammunition magazine. This could be an undercount since no agency of government tracks this. The victims include 762 dead and 1,152 wounded.
At the Harvest Festival mass shooting in Las Vegas in October 2017, the shooter had 12 assault rifles. Ile also had almost 20 high capacity magazines containing between 25 and 100 bullets apiece. The result was 59 dead, including the shooter, and 489 injured. I’ve yet to hear one reason any civilian needs to own an assault rifle.
Dale Gillis
Sebring