Response to “Break the silence and vote:” Respectfully sir, your facts are wrong.
You state “In the last presidential election both Trump and Biden set new records with 60 million votes for Trump and 70 million votes for Biden. Considering there were far less registered voters than the 130 million represented in this election, it would appear to any reasonable person, there must have been voter fraud.”
Verdict: False.
Posts circulating on social media allege that “only 133 million registered voters voted” to falsely claim that the number of votes cast for Joe Biden is not mathematically possible. The calculation on which this claim is based on is misleading. The nationwide voter turnout is usually calculated using the eligible-voting population as a denominator, not the number of registered voters.
According to the U.S. Election Project, there were around 239,247,182 people who were eligible to vote in 2020, based on age, citizenship.
Out of the over 239 million eligible voters, the U.S. Election project reported that a total of 159,693,981 ballots were counted in the Nov. 3 election.
According to the data, Biden received 81,283,098 votes (51.3%), while Trump received 74,222,958 votes (46.8%)
U.S. Election security officials have said the election was “the most secure in American history.”
The claim misleadingly uses a registered voters projection to calculate the number of people that voted. This is a misleading: turnout percentage reported by the media is based on the voting-eligible population, not the number of registered voters.
Arthur Autry
Avon Park