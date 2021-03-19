Despite what you may have heard — repeatedly — journalists are most definitely not your enemy. We believe that holds especially true when it comes to local journalists. The ones who live in your community and have made it their life’s work to inform.
In our daily newsroom meetings here, and other daily newspapers across the nation, we discuss the going-ons in the community to determine where we should put our available resources for that day or even that week. Oftentimes, those precious resources are spent sitting in public meetings of little to no interest to most of our readers. So if a meeting will net a story that most won’t read, maybe we’re spending our time where we shouldn’t? No. We are exactly where we need to be. As the paper of record for this community, we take our role as the Fourth Estate seriously.
We sit through that long, boring meeting on your, the taxpayer’s, behalf. That’s because we believe all business the government does, whether in open public meetings or behind closed doors, is your business.
And when that business is being done — because it is paid for by taxpayer money — we believe there should be someone watching, keeping track. That’s what we do day in and day out.
We believe every last penny your government spends is your money. And as such, it is your right to know every transaction, every decision, every expenditure and every deliberation of your government. Whether those decisions and transactions are conducted at a local, regional, state or national level, it’s the public’s business.
And if a government is truly to be by the people for the people, then it must be done in front of the people. The government is not some far-off land from which you are prohibited. You are the government and the government is you.
So, why are we talking about all this? Because we are coming to the end of another Sunshine Week. It’s a national initiative spearheaded by the News Leaders Association to educate the public about the importance of open government and the dangers of excessive and unnecessary secrecy.
It’s a week for Americans to stop and remember their government should be working for them and in their best interest. It’s a week we hold dear as journalists because it aims to protect that which is at the heart of our mission — you.
So, we encourage you to take part in your government in some fashion. That can be as easy as joining us at one of those public meetings. We’ll save you a seat.
A slightly revised editorial from The Kankakee Daily Journal, Illinois.