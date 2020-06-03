SEBRING — When Bob Conti, 78, looks to pull out of his road onto State Road 17, he looks both ways.
The view to the north of Claradge Road is clear, but the southern view has a hill in front of it.
“Traffic is really fast there,” Conti said. “There’s been times and I pull out and before I can get to Bonny Lake Campgrounds, there’s a car right on my rear.”
Often, he’s pulled over to avoid being hit.
That’s why it has not surprised him that at least twice in the last three years that intersection has seen fatal wrecks, and why he’d like to see if the county or Florida Department of Transportation can install turn lanes on SR 17 at his road.
Better yet, he said, he wonders if there is some way to extend roads on the west of the subdivision to connect to Panther Parkway, about 100 yards or so beyond cleared land from the cul-de-sacs at that end.
Otherwise, he said, the junction at SR 17 is the only way in or out, and a deadly one, given a recent fatality.
Conti said that the wreckage and emergency response had the entrance to Claradge Road closed for almost two hours.
While he and other residents waited by the side of the road to get to their homes, it occurred to him that any emergency response from Claradge — even someone being driven by family to an emergency room — would have to wait for that wreck.
Dawn Lynn Kekualani Shaedon, 63, of Avon Park died from her injuries after she turned left toward Claradge Road from the northbound lanes in her black 2011 Ford Escape SUV.
She reportedly turned in front of a southbound 2010 red Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 24-year-old Kyle Dean Kelley of Sebring.
Conti said he had been a winter resident for many years, but became a permanent Florida resident three years ago.
About that same time, at 7:55 a.m. Jan. 6, 2017, 78-year-old Joseph Stanley Cox of Avon Park died from traffic running up too fast behind him as he tried to turn left into Claradge Road.
Cox had slowed his white 1998 GMC Suburban 1500 and other cars had slowed behind him.
At the same time, 28-year-old Shashonica Deanna Smith of Lake Placid, also northbound, approached and tried to pass the line of cars as Cox tried to turn.
The left front of her 2008 Chrysler Sebring hit the right rear of Cox’s SUV, reports said, and rolled him onto his roof.
Conti said he saw turn lanes installed for Beacon Avenue, which connects SR 17 to Panther Parkway. He’d like to see the same at Claradge.
Of 100-200 residents in his neighborhood on the north end of Little Red Water Lake, Conti said, he’s gotten signatures from about 50, asking for turn lanes and/or an extension to connect to the Parkway.
Residents who live on that end of the subdivision have told him they don’t want an entrance there: They moved to a cul-de-sac in a rural area because they don’t want through-traffic.
For now, Conti is still gathering signatures and hopes to talk to county officials about the matter, but doesn’t expect he’ll be able to until sometime before the Board of County Commission’s second June meeting.
Until then, anyone curious about his petition may contact him, he said, at 863-402-1704.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Kim Moody contributed to this story.