The Highlands County Road and Bridge Department will be closing Claremont Avenue in Placid Lakes, between Enos Avenue and Gates Avenue for emergency road repairs. The road will be closed immediately until further notice. Please find an alternative route.
For further information, contact the Highlands County Road and Bridge Department at 863-402-6529.
W. Maxanna Blvd. closed for repair
West Maxanna Boulevard in Sebring between State Road 66 and Rutherford Boulevard is currently closed due to a portion of the road needing repairs after the recent rains.
Residents who live in that area should use East Maxana Boulevard to get into the neighborhood.