In Wednesday’s edition of the Highlands News-Sun, it was incorrectly stated that the Board of County Commission had given County Administrator Randy Vosburg permission to negotiate residential rates for garbage collection as high as $240 per year per dwelling.
Vosburg informed commissioners Tuesday that a public hearing had been advertised for Tuesday, June 15, 2021. This hearing has been scheduled out of abundance of caution to allow commissioners the ability to adjust the assessment due to several unknowns while staff works to resolve some issues with the current waste hauler. This potential change does not guarantee a rate increase with the current hauler or a future hauler, it just provides the commissioners with more flexibility during the decision-making process.
The Highlands News-Sun regrets any confusion caused. We appreciate the opportunity to set the record straight.