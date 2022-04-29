An internet address on page A7 of both the April 23 and April 27 editions of the Highlands News-Sun was hyphenated automatically by the newspaper’s pagination system when it does not contain a hyphen. The link to test your internet speed is highlandsbusiness.com/speedtest, without any hyphens. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.
Clarification
P Attinger
