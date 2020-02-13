A press release provided by the Alzheimer’s Association regarding its second Dementia Care Conference in Highlands County, called Think About It, did not include a phone number to call for reservations. That number is 1-800-272-3900. The time frame in which to RSVP has been extended to Feb. 18. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at First Presbyterian Church, Genesis Center, at 218 E. Belleview St. in Lake Placid.
Clarification
rwashington
