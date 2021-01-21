In a story that appeared Jan. 18, a Highlands County deputy sheriff is on a year’s probation after being accused of harassment by her ex, a dispatcher with the Sheriff’s Office. The story was not clear on the position of the ex.
Clarification
rwashington
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today