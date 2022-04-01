In Wednesday’s Highlands News-Sun article about the false bomb threat at Avon Park High School, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office report said the call “resulted in Avon Park High School locking down campus.” However, according to School Board of Highlands County officials, the school was under a status of “controlled campus.” Also, the vehicle referenced in the threat was not on campus. The Highlands News-Sun appreciates the opportunity to set the record straight.

