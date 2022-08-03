SNS-hhceremony080322a.jpg

Photo of graduates (front row, from left): Jessica Eugenio-Hernandez, Susana Ramirez, Guadalupe Salgado and Andre Nguyen. Back row, from left; Alex Paulino, Rebecca Nadaskay, Leroy Small III, Brittany Lockwood and Ashlyn Smeal.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — On Thursday, July 28, South Florida State College (SFSC) honored nine of its graduates in a traditional pinning ceremony on the College’s Highlands Campus in Avon Park. The graduates have earned their Associate in Science (A.S.) in Radiography.

The graduates honored were: Jessica Eugenio-Hernandez, Brittany Lockwood, Rebecca Nadaskay, Andre Nguyen, Alex Paulino, Susana Ramirez, Guadalupe Salgado, Leroy Small III, and Ashlyn Smeal.

