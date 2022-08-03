AVON PARK — On Thursday, July 28, South Florida State College (SFSC) honored nine of its graduates in a traditional pinning ceremony on the College’s Highlands Campus in Avon Park. The graduates have earned their Associate in Science (A.S.) in Radiography.
The graduates honored were: Jessica Eugenio-Hernandez, Brittany Lockwood, Rebecca Nadaskay, Andre Nguyen, Alex Paulino, Susana Ramirez, Guadalupe Salgado, Leroy Small III, and Ashlyn Smeal.
The guest speaker was Maria Zapada, clinical instructor with HCA Highlands Hospital in Sebring, who addressed the students: “I’m a graduate of the second Radiography class at SFSC. Being part of this program has been one of the most rewarding experiences for me. As a clinical instructor, my duty is to teach and mentor students who have chosen Radiography as their career. Every student who has succeeded in their Radiography program worked hard and sacrificed a lot to be where they are today. I have seen the fear in their eyes when they performed their first x-ray unassisted. I have seen the pride in their eyes when they completed a textbook X-ray on a patient. From the very first clinical day as a new student to the bittersweet last day of clinicals, you all have gone through an amazing journey together. Here’s to a new beginning and to a new adventure.”
Upon completing SFSC’s two-year A.S. degree in Radiography, graduates can work as certified radiologic technologists by passing the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) national examination. Radiologic technologists work in hospitals and clinics performing diagnostic imaging examinations, such as X-rays.
For information about SFSC’s Radiography program, contact Danielle Ochoa, Health Sciences advisor at 863-784-7027 or by email at healthsciences@southflorida.edu.