AVON PARK — A Certified Professional Food Manager review class and exam will be offered on Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Jacaranda Hotel, 19 E. Main St.
A four-hour review class will be from 8 a.m. to noon. The exam will be from 12:15-2:15 p.m. The session is limited to 10 students and everyone must register by Jan. 7. Students should purchase their books ahead of time to study for the test.
Cost is $150 per student. The fee includes a ServSafe manager review guide, review class, ServSafe CPFM exam and a “first-time passing guarantee” for those attending the review class and buying the guide. If a student does not pass the first time, the second time, the class and exam are free as long as the student calls within 21 days of original exam. Materials are in English.
A Certified ServSafe Instructor/Proctor will be on site.
For those who want to re-certify the exam is only $60; or if a book is needed to study, the cost is $100 for the book, answer sheet and test. The review class or free second test are not included. Students wanting to take the exam only can come at 12:15 p.m.
To register for the class, exam and/or pick up books, call 863-443-0438. Cash and checks are accepted. A “no-show” will result in a loss of all registration fees. Businesses and organizations can also call the number to schedule a private class and test.
The National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification is nationally recognized and good for five years from the exam date. Local laws apply.