SEBRING — A few things were missing from last year’s HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, but it will be business as usual this weekend.
“This event is always a lot of fun,” said Sebring International Raceway President and General Manager Wayne Estes. “You always like to see part of your past.”
Estes said it will be great to see the planes returning and the paddock opened to fans after COVID-19 prevented both of those from occuring last year. He said everything that fans have come to expect from the Classic 12 Hour will be back this year.
Estes said he’s partial to some of the old Lola Prototypes, but the Classic 12 Hour has cars for all racing enthusiasts, ranging from Les Apple’s 1958 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider all the way up to several 2020 Porsches and Wallis Owens’ 2020 Audi RS3 LMS. There are plenty of older Porsches, Corvettes and some cars that competed over Sebring International Raceway in the 12 Hours of Sebring.
A portion of Green Park will be open for fans to find some of their favorite viewing areas/hangouts
Wednesday is an optional test day for drivers, while fans can check out the action beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday and cars will be on the track until 9 p.m.
There will be action on the track from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and right afterwards is the vintage plane arrival and Estes said while it’s great just to see some of the historic planes stationary, it’s extremely impressive to see them taxiing through the race track, and Friday night is always a good time for everybody involved.
Saturday is the big one, with racing taking place all day and ending close to midnight, while things wrap-up a little early on Sunday, with the last race beginning at 2 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the game beginning at noon on Wednesday. Prices are $70 for all four days of racing; $50 for a two-day pass; single-day tickets for Thursday, Friday or Sunday are $25, while a single-day pass for Saturday is $35. RV parking is available for an additional $100, while tent camping is an additional $40.
For a detailed schedule, entry list or for more information, visit hsrrace.com.