AVON PARK — Classic Caladium is hosting its annual open house, the event started Friday and will continue through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1315 State Road 64 W. The free event is open to the public.
Because of the summer’s Caladium Festival being canceled due to the coronavirus, a good showing is expected, said Robert Hartman, Classic Caladium warehouse manager.
The open house will include warehouse tours every hour on the hour. Participants will learn the process of processing and packing. Attendees will learn about the breeding program. Time will be given for questions and answers after the tours.
The 2-acre display garden tours will give guests information on planting and growing in yards and also in containers and hanging baskets. Hartman said there are some 50 varieties in the garden and staged patios to take photographs of and get ideas for planting ideas at home. Most of the caladiums in the garden are proprietary varieties. Caladiums, cana and elephant ear plants will be available for sale.
Water will be provided and lunches of hamburgers and hot dogs can be purchased on the premises. Hand sanitizers will be spread out around the property. Masks are encouraged but not mandated. Masks will be provided if needed.
The field tour has been canceled this year because it would be too hard to keep social distance on a crowded bus.
For more information, call 863-453-0014.