SEBRING — The first two days of Historic Sportscar Racing’s Classic 12 Hours, Pistons and Props, Presented by Alan Jay Automotive Network are in the books. But if you haven’t made it to Sebring International Raceway for either of the first two days, you’re in luck, as the best was saved for last.
Today, racing and aviation fans will get the best of both worlds, as cars hit the track at 8:30 a.m. for four 30-minutes sprint races. Following an early lunch, fans can look forward to 12 hours of racing action, from noon to midnight. The vintage planes will also be on display all day and those expected to appear include the North American P-51D Mustang of Jim Lyons, Jon Rising’s North American T6-G Texan, 1942 and 1943 Vutlees, Tony Green’s British Aviation Bulldog, a Beechcraft T-34 Mentor and others.
The event wraps up Sunday, with four sprint races, the departure of the vintage planes and the final four races of the Classic 12 Hours, when the class winners will be determined.
The Classic 12 Hour definitely attracts entries from all over, with drivers coming from Switzerland, Italy, Great Britain, Canada and Cayman Islands, while more than 20 different states and Washington, D.C. are represented by the American drivers.
One of those who traveled from Switzerland — Marco Werner — captured Thursday’s HSR Global GT race. The former Audi Sport factory driver is a three-time winner of the 12 Hours of Sebring.
Todd Treffert earned Thursday’s B.R.M. Enduro win and shortly afterwards captured the HSR Classic RS Cup race.
Tickets are available at the gate and are $35 for today and $25 on Sunday.
Historic Sportscar Racing will return to Sebring in March, with the running of the Sebring Spring Fling and the dates for next year’s Classic 12 is Dec. 3 to Dec. 6.