SEBRING — Historic Sportscar Racing’s Classic 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, Presented by Alan Jay Automotive Network will come to a close today, making it the last chance to see some of the most amazing vintage racecars around. Those who want to get a look at the “Props” portion of the event — the vintage airplanes, will need to get out to the track early, as the planes are scheduled to depart at 10 a.m.
The cars will take to the track at 8 a.m. and feature four 30-minute sprint races running under the Sebring Historics banner and there will then be an hour break, as the vintage planes depart. At 11 a.m., the last four Classic 12 races will begin and run until 3 p.m.
For aviation enthusiasts, among the aircraft arriving in Sebring Friday was a rare North American P-51D “Mustang” of Jim Lyons and a North American T6-G “Texan” that was flown to Sebring by Jon Rising.
Other returning planes include a 1942 Vultee BT-15 Valiant piloted by Tom Smith, the similar 1943 Vultee BT-13 Valiant of Bryce Bock and the 1973 British Aviation LTD Bulldog of Tony Green. A Beechcraft T-34 Mentor is also on display at Sebring along with a Boeing N2-S3 Stearman and a first-time Howard DGA.
While Classic Sebring 12 Hour competitors qualified Friday, the day’s racing excitement came in a string of HSR Sebring Historics events. Travis Engen soloed in the GMT Racing-prepared Audi R8 LMP to take the overall and Prototype-class B.R.M. Enduro victory for the second consecutive year at Sebring.
Engen shared Friday’s Prototype class and overall podium with runner-up Robert Tornello and third-place finisher Larry Huang.
Tornello crossed the finish line in his 2013 No. 90 Corvette Daytona Prototype from Hudson Historics just 4.486 seconds behind Engen. Huang, who set the fastest race lap and finished on the same lap as the top-two, crossed the line third at the wheel of his 2009 No. 25 Oreca FLM09 Prototype Challenge car.
The GTM class victory went to Stuart Fain who was was the highest overall finishing GT entry. Fain took the class win crossing the finish line fifth overall in his Autometrics 2010 No. 990 Porsche 997 GT3 Cup.
Henri Sicotte finished second in GTM in his 2010 No. 88 Camaro GT.R prepared by GT Racing while Greg Griffin completed a rare Porsche-Camaro-Ferrari top-three result. Griffin finished third in his 2013 No. 71 Ferrari F458 prepared by Speed Works Ferrari Racing Services.
The Historic class victory went to Kenneth Greenberg in his 1996 No. 836 Porsche 993 RSR with Chip Halverson and Larry Webster co-driving to second in the 1976 No. 93 Chevron B36.
In the Sasco Sports finale, Olthoff led an all-Mustang sweep of the American class in the Vintage Race Car Restorations No. 9 Boss 302. Gary Moore finished second overall and in the American division in his Cobra Automotive 1966 No. 98 Shelby GT350 while Craig Ross took third in his 1970 No. 72 Cross Ross Boss Racing Ford Mustang Boss 302.
Mike Banz scored yet another Sasco Sports Porsche-class win and spoiled a Mustang sweep of the overall top three. Banz took class honors and finished third overall, just ahead of Ross, in his Heritage Motorsports 1974 No. 13 Porsche 911 RSR.
A pair of Porsche 914 entries completed the Porsche-class podium and cracked the overall top-10 in the 25-car field.
John Deford finished second in the Porsche class in his 1970 No. 57 Porsche 914/6 prepared by the 901 Shop. Frank Beck completed the Porsche podium in third place in his Beck’s European prepared No. 58 1970 Porsche 914/6.
Another small car making a big impression in a field of mainly larger and more powerful machinery was the 1966 No. 94 Ginetta G4 of Thomas Grudovich.
Grudovich finished fifth overall and took the Sasco Sports International class win in the quick Michael’s Vintage Racing-prepared Ginetta.
Second in Vintage went to Rob Albino in his Hudson Historics 1999 No. 99 BMW Z3 Coupe while Michael Oritt made it two Ginettas on the class podium with a third place showing. Driving the oldest car in the race, Oritt also cracked the top-12 overall in his 1961 No. 82 Ginetta G4, which is also prepared by Michael’s Vintage Racing.
Tickets are available at the Sebring International Raceway gate today for $25.