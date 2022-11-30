SEBRING — The Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, rolls and soars back to Sebring International Raceway this week where the vast sportscar racing heritage and patriotic aviation history of the legendary race track and World War II-era airfield will be relived for the seventh time, Thursday through Sunday, at HSR’s season-ending event.

Officially titled the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network, the five-day celebration features historic and vintage sports car racing and a Friday “fly-in” and weekend display of equally jaw-dropping military and civilian aircraft from the last half century and WWII.

