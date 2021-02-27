SEBRING — Ask some of the old-timers in Sebring and they will most likely recall a long line of people waiting to get in to get a bite to eat at the old Howard Johnsons. The reason for that line was patrons wanting to eat some of the good food being cooked up in the kitchen by Lureatha Walker.
The desire to cook for others came natural to Lureatha. Her grandfather, Johnny Bowens, was the cook on a slave ship that came into Red Bay.
Lureatha, now 95, was born in Caryville, Florida to Aubin Carter and Ollie Bell. She was born not too far from where her grandfather landed in Florida. She was raised by her grandmother, Nanny Livingston Bowens, who thought of Lureatha as her own.
When Nanny Bowens passed away, Lureatha’s father came and got her, moving her to Bartow. She was 15. They lived in a house that Lureatha’s dad built for his mother, Flora. Lureatha remembers the sunny yellow color of the house that sat behind a filling station.
While in Bartow, Lureatha worked in the cafeteria at Brigham Elementary School, and so began her career as a cook. She started her family in Winter Haven, but looking for a change in life, she relocated to Hicoria (a small community south of Lake Placid) to live with her uncle and aunt, William “Cowboy Bill” and Erie Mae Jones. Having no children of their own, they watched Lureatha’s young children, while she would drive on a two-lane U.S. 27 to Sebring where she worked at Howard Johnsons.
Tyrone Dowden was one of the patrons who would wait in line to get a table when necessary.
“I used to eat with her all the time. I’ve known her since 1961. She was a fabulous and gracious lady,” Dowden said, adding he has known her since he was 18.
Was there any particular dish that stands out? “No, anything she touched was as good or better than my own mama could cook it,” Dowden said.
Lureatha worked at Howard Johnsons for 27 years. She was able to save enough money to move from Hicoria to Sebring and eventually was able to have a house built for her and her family.
“She was a single parent all that time, taking care of us and having this house built. I remember Uncle Bill would come up and make sure everything was being done right in the house. He was a carpenter,” said Linda Ivory, Lureatha’s daughter.
Lureatha loved teaching new hires at Howard Johnson how to cook. Linda said many locals would come in and ask if Lureatha was cooking and if they were told no, they were known to leave without placing an order.
Lureatha remembers working while the 12 Hours of Sebring was taking place. She said the lines were long and she always stayed busy. When asked if she ever met anyone famous, she simply replied, “All of them were famous to me.”
Does she have any secret family recipes? Perhaps, but they’ve been handed down to her children and her grandchildren by the way of them helping her in the kitchen when it was time to prepare a meal. Linda loves her mother’s fried chicken, cabbage and sweet potatoes. Booker said he “loves all of it.”
“Mama taught us to trust God. She taught us how to pray, taught us about church, to go to Sunday school. If she was at work on a Sunday, she’d call the church to make sure we made it there on time.” Lureatha also expected her children to respect others, and if they saw someone while on a walk, they should always speak. Linda remembers one time when she failed to hear a neighbor speak to her and she didn’t speak back. When she got home she was sent back down the road to apologize to the neighbor for not speaking in the first place.
Booker said his mother was strict about going to school. “If you got bad grades, she wouldn’t tolerate it. She wouldn’t let you play outside. ... If she told you to be home by 11 (when older), you better be there. We didn’t have a key to the house so if we were late, we’d have to knock on the door.”
Both children remember how their mother worked to provide what the children needed and wanted – from gifts under the Christmas tree to an education.
And it wasn’t just her children who benefited from Lureatha’s gracious heart. People in the neighborhood who needed a ride to the store or a doctor’s office could count on Lureatha to get them there. “She was the backbone of the neighborhood,” Linda said.
How has she lived such a long and fruitful life? Lureatha said, “I prayed, I prayed, I prayed and the Lord helped me.”
If asked for advice by a young person, her answer is much the same. “You have to pray and ask the Lord what He wants you to be. Don’t be foolish, but always pray,” she said.
Later in life, Lureatha married Rev. Alexander Walker. They were married for about 14 years before he passed away, but Booker talked about how they loved each other.
Lureatha is the mother of four children – Sheila (deceased), Claxton (deceased), Linda and Booker. She has seven grandchildren (one of which is deceased) and eight great-grandchildren, and plenty of love to go around.
Booker admits he wasn’t the one to introduce his wife Shirley to his mother when they started dating. “Shirley went to meet my mother and took her to lunch. They fell in love with each other from that point on,” he said.
Shirley said, “I have a very precious mother-in-law who I love dearly.”
Son-in-law Dan Ivory said he has always been treated like family. “She has always treated me like a son. I’ve appreciated the support she has given over the past 30 years,” he said.
Lureatha was a faithful member of the NAACP, Elks Lodge, Blanding Courts and several other sorority organizations. She was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church before marrying the late Rev. Alexander Walker at which time she attended Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Placid.