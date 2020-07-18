Claude F. Howerton
Claude Franklin “C.F.” Howerton passed away Thursday morning, July 16, 2020 at the age of 95. Howerton served as a Highlands County commissioner from 1982-1989.
Howerton was born April 16, 1925 in a house in Dover, and raised in Turkey Creek, outside of Plant City, where he graduated high school in 1943.
In his early life, he was a farmer and hauled citrus to markets. Howerton joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Pensacola during World War II.
After WWII, he began working for the Soil Conservation Service in January 1949 and moved to the Highlands County area. He retired from the Soil Conservation Service in 1982.
Howerton loved being a civil servant and working with people. He was heavily involved with many significant projects during his tenure, including the selection and location of the current landfill site. He loved being able to serve the people of Highlands County and he always tried to be a fair person, family said. He also served on the Board of Directors for Glades Electric for several decades when power service was being expanded into areas of Highlands County.
He was very active in several fraternal organizations such as the Masons, Shriners and Elks Lodge.
Howerton is preceded in death by his parents, Linc and Mittie Linton Howerton; wife, Peggy, who passed away in 1999; and a brother, Jesse. He is survived by sons, Charles (Donna) Howerton and Clinton (Patti) Howerton Sr.; daughters, Cheryl (Heath) Howerton Morris and Cheri (Robby) Hornsby; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of choice, or you may purchase school supplies for children of Highlands County, school of your choice.
Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.