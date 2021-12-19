SEBRING — There are collectors, and there are collectors.
As one approaches Larry Clayton’s house in a tidy Sebring neighborhood, a line of small plastic Santas bearing the Coca-Cola logo stand in a planter. Above them, a line of larger mechanical Santas in a bay window nod, turn, and each holds up a small bottle of Coca-Cola.
That’s just a hint of what is to come, because as Clayton puts it, “everything you are about to see in my house is the tip of the iceberg.”
With that, he allows a reporter into his home to see a project he’s been working on since he was a young man living in Delaware. The interior of the home is a rolling sea of red and white: Every room is filled with Coca-Cola and Christmas-themed curios dating back to the 1920s, when Coca-Cola began advertising every Christmas.
And it’s a museum of advertising history that Clayton has created in the home he and his wife Barbara retired to in 2015. It’s not crowded to the point where one can’t move. The thousands of items are displayed so one can easily walk through the house while stopping to examine the Coca-Cola cars on shelves and other objects on tables, in window sills, on couches, counters, even around the Christmas tree.
Everywhere one looks, one sees marketing in all its forms: dozens of Coca-Cola themed HO and OH train engines and cars; the Christmas tree with the rare Coca-Cola ornaments, and the stuffed polar bears in Santa hats and Coca-Cola buttons. The child-sized bears sit in a red, Coca-Cola Formula One pedal pusher car, another is on a decades-old child’s red tricycle that bears the Coke logo. Dozens of smaller porcelain Coca-Cola bears line the shelves of display cases in the living room and dining room.
Then there’s all those cardboard standup supermarket ads, magazine illustrations, and postcards bearing the famous company’s logo.
“I really don’t know how I got started,” says Clayton, who worked for 36 years at a Delaware manufacturing firm that produced stainless steel shelving, furniture, and equipment for hospital clean rooms. “I drank Coke as a kid in the 1950s and 1960s, maybe it’s the color, the memories of a kid, but Coca-Cola has a lot of history with Christmas.”
It’s impossible to describe accurately what is on display: From a Coca-Cola themed toilet seat cover, to a Coca-Cola shower curtain, pillows, shoes, cups, plates, table mats, framed magazine ads, ad infinitum. The displays move, too. A Coca-Cola train runs in a circle around the Christmas tree as two more train sets run around a table. And through it all walks its proud owner, describing how he obtained his great collection.
“I went to a lot of yard sales, flea markets, mostly in Delaware,” he says. “I would go to the grocery store, or a mall and If I saw Coke advertising, I would ask if I could have it. I think it embarrassed my wife sometimes.”
And family of course — his son is a sheriff’s deputy in Maryland and his daughter, a homemaker — have bought him items over the years.
A big part of his collection — dozens of cases of unopened Christmas Coca-Cola bottles — could not make it down from Delaware.
“I donated it to a friend of mine up there, he supported Veterans Outreach of Delaware, and he had a store, so I gave them to him,” Clayton says. “That way he could sell them and donate the money to veterans’ causes.”
Clayton is far from the only Coca-Cola enthusiast in America. There has been a national Coca-Cola Collectors Convention since 1975; the first one was in Atlanta, the site of the company’s world headquarters. It will be held in Green Bay in 2022, but Clayton is content to remain here in sunny Florida.
He walks over to the Christmas tree in his living room and shows off the unique and aged ornaments that all carry the logo: a tiny six-pack of coca cola bottles, an ornament with a polar bear in a Santa hat, Santas, you get the idea.
And did we mention the Coca-Cola bedroom? The bedspread, the sheets, the pillows, the rug on the floor and the curtains – all carry the red and white logo. Not only that, but the walls of the bedroom are covered in several hundred Coca-Cola themed Matchbox-sized toy cars, trucks, planes, and boats – still in their boxes. And then there are larger diecast historic automobiles with the Coca-Cola logo on them – a 1955 Chevy delivery van, a 1949 Mercury Coup, and delivery trucks from the 1920s and onward.
So, how long does it take to set up his collection every Christmas?
“It takes me about three weeks,” he says. “Each ornament on the tree has its own special box. After Christmas, a piece of paper tells me which ornament goes in each box,” he says. “After Christmas things get back to normal with my smaller collection.”
There’s more?
“Yes,” he says. “After Christmas I put out my regular stuff.”