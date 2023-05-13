After welcoming home a hero, people can clean up for him, too.
On Saturday, May 20, the family of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Pharis E. Weekley will say their last goodbyes at a service that morning at First Baptist Church of Avon Park, followed by a full military honor burial service at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park.
The caretakers at the cemetery have asked for volunteers to help them clean up the site, making it immaculate and resplendent for the returned World War II hero.
Morgan Norris, president of Leadership Highlands Class of 2022, said she and the members invite the community to volunteer for this honor, starting this morning, Saturday.
From 8-10 a.m., Saturday (today), volunteers will gather at Bougainvillea Cemetery, 591 U.S. 27 N., Avon Park.
“We want to get out there before the sun gets hot,” Norris said. “[Bougainvillea] only has one guy on staff. They need help.”
The cemetery has its own trash bags for trash and debris, Norris said. People need only bring their own gloves, trash grabbers, hats and sense of volunteerism.
They will get back out twice before the ceremony, she said: 5-7 p.m., Monday, May 15, and again 5-7 p.m., Friday, May 19.
“Having bodies to help will help,” Norris said.