Last Saturday was one of those days that pilots love to see. Cool temperatures (cold to a now pronounced Florida Wimp), calm winds and clear skies. After running some errands early in the morning, I was at the hangar pre-flighting Buttercup and was taking off on runway one by 10 a.m. Normally I would be coming back by this time, but with calm winds, it was time to turn Avgas 100 into noise.
Temperatures in the low 50’s are always a treat for Cessna 150 owners. Climb performance in a 150 requires patience, because it is going to take you some time to gain any altitude. Just enjoy the view of the airport and get up to a safe 800-foot altitude that would give you options to get back on the ground safely if anything went wrong.
Over the past year I saved some money to buy myself a Christmas present I had been drooling over for many years. I wanted a new aviation headset with noise cancelling and Bluetooth features. For many years I used tried and true David Clark headsets and wore out a couple of sets. It was time for a change, and I had a few bucks squirreled away ready to get the dream headset. I did my research, and it came down to two brands: Lightspeed and Bose. Both are good, and it is almost like the Chevy/Ford debate on which is better. I went with the Bose A20 headset.
The first day I used the Bose A20s, I had put them on, started the plane and realized without turning them on, they were even quieter than the David Clarks and were very comfortable. I then turned on the headset from the control module. All of a sudden, I thought the engine quit, as it was so much quieter. I could hear the engine, see the prop spin, but it was a different level of sound. Listening to your aircraft engine is important, and even though it is much quieter, you can still hear the engine and monitor the sound as you need to.
It is the other features that are so nice. The sound quality is so much better and clear. The Bluetooth allows me to sync with my phone and receive and make clear phone calls. I can also plug in an MP3 player for some rocking aviation tunes. There are a couple of settings that cut out the music when there is an incoming radio transmission, so listening to music is a safe thing to do.
When I first started flying, aviation headsets were not the norm. There was a handheld microphone attached to the panel and a speaker in the ceiling just behind the head of the pilot.
Communications were always sketchy with that system, and early quality headsets were expensive. Soon headset prices came down and their use became more universal. I wish I had used them early in my flying career, I might have better hearing today. Hanging around woodshop power tools for 20+ years didn’t help either. Becky still insists I have “selective hearing”.
There are many technological advances that have made flying more enjoyable and safer. Probably one of the most significant is GPS systems. My first on-board navigational system was Loran which took a pilot from one waypoint to another and fed you flight data along the way. Before that it was navigating by VORs and triangulating your position between two or three VORs. Those days are gone, but they still test for that on the FAA private pilot exam. Sometimes the FAA is a bit behind the times.
My current GPS system attaches to my control yoke, so it is right in my line of sight. The large screen has a moving map with an airplane icon that shows where I am, and it is transposed on top of a sectional map of the area. The system indicates my altitude, heading, ground speed, distance to a point or an airport I have selected, among many other things. I can touch the screen where an airport is located and pull up information about the airport showing runway layouts, services, frequencies, and if I select the “direct to airport” button, a blue course line is immediately shown on the screen with time and distance to the selected airport.
There are additional systems that will indicate weather and traffic in the air. These are all parts of what is commonly known as an “electronic flight bag.” With all the screen displays showing information, a pilot still needs to keep looking out the windows. There is nothing inside the airplane that can hurt you, it is what is outside sharing the airspace that can make your day interesting.
As I flew over the house at 1,700 feet and did a wing wag to Becky, I was rocking out with Stevie Nix and Fleetwood Mac; it was a fine day to fly.
John Rousch is the Director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.