ACC Championship Football

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney holds up the trophy after Clemson defeated North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

 JACOB KUPFERMAN/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Orange Bowl will be the most aptly named bowl of all this year.

Clemson and Tennessee — two schools with orange as their predominant uniform color — are headed to the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. Clemson earned its spot by winning the Atlantic Coast Conference; Tennessee was an at-large selection.

