SEBRING — Highlands County’s Clerk of Courts Office has gotten awards, again, for its reports on local government finances.
Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski has reported that his office has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2020 — the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020 — for the 37th consecutive year.
The Clerk’s Office also received an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting to Highlands County for its Popular Annual Financial Report, also for Fiscal Year 2020. This marks the 15th year in a row for that award, Kaszubowski said.
Kaszubowski said the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition for excellence in state and local government financial reporting. To get the award, a local government must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized annual comprehensive financial report that satisfies both generally-accepted accounting principles and applicable legal requirements.
He also said, when he personally announced receiving the awards to the Board of County Commissioners, that there were no findings of fault or concern in those reports, giving the county’s finances a “clean bill of health” for Fiscal Year 2020.
In a press release, Kaszubowski also stated that he and his staff believe that the current annual comprehensive financial report, for Fiscal Year 2021, continues to meet the Certificate of Achievement Program’s requirements and will submit it to GFOA for another certificate.
People who want to download and read the reports can find them online at www.HighlandsClerkFL.gov by clicking “Popular Services” and then selecting “Financial Statements.”